Swiss Navy

Swiss Navy Premium Silicone Lubricant (4oz)

$19.98 $15.99

Buy Now Review It

Swiss Navy premium personal lubricants are setting the standard in today's marketplace. Our unique bottles are designed to be kept on the nightstand, not in it. Swiss Navy Silicone Based Lubricant is formulated with Vitamin E and the highest-grade silicone available to provide a silky, velvety feeling unparalleled by other lubricants on the market. This long-lasting formula enhances sexual satisfaction, as well as comfort for peri- and post-menopausal women.