Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Swiss Navy
Premium Anal Lubricant
$29.99
$21.29
Buy Now
Review It
At Ella Paradis
Need a few alternatives?
Swiss Navy
Premium Anal Lubricant
$29.99
$21.29
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Unbound
Jelly
$16.00
from
Unbound
BUY
Unbound
Jelly
C$22.61
from
Unbound
BUY
Woo More Play
Coconut Love Oil
$24.99
from
Woo More Play
BUY
More from Swiss Navy
Swiss Navy
Swiss Navy Premium Silicone Lubricant (4oz)
$19.98
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Swiss Navy
Organic Lubricant
$19.99
$18.26
from
Jet
BUY
Swiss Navy
Swiss Navy Candy Cane Flavored Lubricants 4 Oz, 72ct
$11.99
$8.39
from
CVS
BUY
Swiss Navy
Silicone Lubricant
$11.95
from
The Pleasure Chest
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
System Jo
H2o Water-based Warming Anal Lubricant 8.0 Fl Oz
$14.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Swiss Navy
Premium Anal Lubricant
$29.99
$21.29
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Lovehoney
Sqweel 2 Oral Sex Simulator
C$69.95
from
Lovehoney
BUY
LELO
Ora 2
C$232.00
from
LELO
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted