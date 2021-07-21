United States
Swiss Navy
Swiss Navy All Natural Water-based Lubricant
$13.00
At Wild Secrets
Swiss Navy's All Natural Lubricant is a water-based formula designed for people with sensitive skin. It is pH-balanced to support intimate wellness and contains the natural ingredient, carrageenan, for a silky smooth feel. Other ingredients are deionised water, propanediol, xylitol, gluconolactone and sodium benzoate. That's it. Free from parabens, glycerins, and petroleum by-products. Swiss Navy's All Natural Lubricant is suitable for solo or partner use, and is compatible with condoms as well as toys.