Swiss Navy

Swiss Navy All Natural Water-based Lubricant

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wild Secrets

Swiss Navy's All Natural Lubricant is a water-based formula designed for people with sensitive skin. It is pH-balanced to support intimate wellness and contains the natural ingredient, carrageenan, for a silky smooth feel. Other ingredients are deionised water, propanediol, xylitol, gluconolactone and sodium benzoate. That's it. Free from parabens, glycerins, and petroleum by-products. Swiss Navy's All Natural Lubricant is suitable for solo or partner use, and is compatible with condoms as well as toys.