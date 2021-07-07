Interior Jungle

Swiss Cheese Plant (monstera Adansonii)

Monsteras are often called Swiss cheese plants or vines for their leaves' lacy holes and notches, and adansonii is arguably the cheesiest of them all. Its leaves are more perforated and delicate than Monstera deliciosa's and the plant is petite in comparison. And though all Monsteras are considered vines, adansonii has a trailing quality that makes it a good pick for hanging baskets or training around a room.