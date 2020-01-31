Victorinox

Swiss Army Knife Classic Limited Edition – Chili Pepper

$19.93 $18.99

A Must Buy Item. Built To Last. Great Item To Give as A Gift. Small Pocket Knife Inspired by Food of the World. We are delighted to reveal the winners of this year’s Classic Limited Edition Design Contest, on the theme of "Food of the World." After feasting on a wide range of entries inspired by tastes and flavors around the globe, our customers voted for their favorite 10 designs. Let the 2019 Classic Limited Edition pocket knives accompany you on a culinary journey in honor of the best-loved dishes worldwide. Neat, practical and a treat for the eyes.