Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

Swirl Woven Basket

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Features: Round (shape) Dimensions (Overall): 12.2 Inches (H) x 14.5 Inches (W) x 14.5 Inches (D) Sustainability Claims: Renewable Material Material: Abaca Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean TCIN: 85240059 UPC: 191908888255 Item Number (DPCI): 065-15-1034 Origin: Imported Description Add a natural touch to your everyday storage with this Honey Brown Swirl Woven Basket from Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™. This decorative abaca basket brings extra storage to your space. It features a woven construction with a decorative swirl pattern for a natural textured look that coordinates with any decor. This versatile round-shaped basket is ideal for storing household essentials or for placing your potted greenery. Plus, it can be spot cleaned for easy care. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.