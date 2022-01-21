Nasty Gal

Swirl Print Midi Slip Skirt

$60.00 $18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nasty Gal

Swirl girl. This plus size skirt comes in a slinky soft satin known for its luxurious feel and features a relaxed midi silhouette that drapes to the calves, a comfortable high-waisted design, and stylish swirl print throughout. Style with a tee, boots and a leather jacket. Style: Plus Size Skirt Fit: Relaxed Length: Midi Occasion: Casual Model is 5’9’’ and wears a size L (US size 12/UK size 16). Fabric: 100% Polyester (exclusive of trims). SKU: #AGG17428-130-24