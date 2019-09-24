Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
The Creme Shop

Swipe Right Brow Gel

$9.99
At CVS
Love at first swipe& and second, and third, and fourth&Swipe Right brow gel is a quick-drying, long-lasting gel that subtly fills in & shapes for perfectly imperfect brows
Featured in 1 story
CVS Is Your One-Stop Shop For Korean Beauty
by Samantha Sasso