At Coach

A special collection, Coach x Observed By Us celebrates the little things—both real and imagined—that give us joy. It combines our all-American attitude with the whimsical spirit of Observed By Us, a collaboration between artist Jessica Herschko and actress Kirsten Dunst. Featuring colorful, hand-drawn illustrations, each piece tells a story that imbues everyday subjects with a sense of wonder. The Swinger 20 Bag is part of The Coach Originals, a collection of archival-inspired bags that celebrates our legacy and authentic New York heritage. This streamlined glovetanned leather style is based on a 1980s Coach design reimagined for today. Detailed with our iconic turnlock closure and their playful motifs, the petite bag sits just beneath the underarm with the short-strap or it can be carried as a clutch. The imaginative story: She blew away one day. Sometimes a dandelion wish takes only one breath. About the creatives: Los Angeles-based artist Jessica Herschko creates whimsical illustrations inspired by the worldview of her grandparents, Holocaust survivors who immigrated to America with an open heart for a future full of light. In partnership with one of her best friends, actress Kirsten Dunst, whose life is filled with art and unique experiences, they transform clothing, accessories and spaces with their colorful art and aesthetic—a celebration of the beauty of everyday objects, experiences and the unexpected.