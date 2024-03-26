Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Coach
Swinger 20
$225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Coach
Need a few alternatives?
GRLFRND
The Denim Bag
BUY
$225.00
$345.00
Revolve
Weekday
Kylie Denim Shoulder Bag With Buckle
BUY
$60.00
ASOS
JW PEI
Joy Denim Embossed Curved Shoulder Bag
BUY
$109.00
JW PEI
Coach
Swinger 20
BUY
$225.00
Coach
More from Coach
Coach
Tabby Crossbody Wristlet With Pillow Quilting
BUY
$295.00
Coach
Coach
Swinger 20
BUY
$225.00
Coach
Coach
Soho Bag In Repurposed Denim
BUY
£395.00
Coach
Coach
Soho Bag In Repurposed Denim
BUY
$395.00
Coach
More from Shoulder Bags
GRLFRND
The Denim Bag
BUY
$225.00
$345.00
Revolve
Weekday
Kylie Denim Shoulder Bag With Buckle
BUY
$60.00
ASOS
JW PEI
Joy Denim Embossed Curved Shoulder Bag
BUY
$109.00
JW PEI
Coach
Swinger 20
BUY
$225.00
Coach
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted