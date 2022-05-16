World Menagerie

Swing Chair

$299.99 $269.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Transform your living space with a delightfully trendy hanging chair of charming style and coziness. Featuring an elegant teardrop shape, this charming accessory not only gives your patio or living room a refreshing transitional look but also offers incredible comfort. This is constructed with beautifully wrapped wicker weave and a sturdy metal frame, allowing you hours of much-needed leisure whenever you need it. Finished with plush water-resistant cushions, this piece can be used both indoor and outdoor, making this a truly extraordinary addition to your lounge space.