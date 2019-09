The Transience

Swing Bag

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bandier

Spacious shoulder bag with drawstring top closure and large exterior zip pocket. Fabricated in titanium neoprene mesh with, glossy black rainwear drawstring top closure, Italian webbing top strap, black leather detailing & hot pink details. Features: Drawstring top closure, large exterior zip pocket smaller interior zip pocket, 2 interior water bottle pockets, padded webbing shoulder strap. W 14" x H 15" x D 8" Shoulder drop — 9".