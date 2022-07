Skims

Swim T-shirt

£52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

Rated 4 out of 5 Review posted4 months ago Cute, but tight around the neck. I wanted this to fit comfortably, however it's quite tight around the neck. It feels like I'm being choked. Material is great and overall it's cute. Rated -1 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful?