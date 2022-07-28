Skims

Rated 5 out of 5 Review posted4 months ago Love the plunge Secure, sexy, but somehow still modest. I could definitely wear this around family or go to the waterpark and not worry about anything falling out. Adjustable straps are very strong too. I sized up to an XL from my usual L and I’m glad. I’m a 36C, 145lbs, 5’4. The plunge is super cute, a little cleavage in the middle and covers my side boob👌 Rated -1 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful?