Skims

Swim Mid Waist Short

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

Rated 3 out of 5 Review posted4 months ago I wanted to love it but... Unfortunately, I have only ordered underwear from skims so far which I love in size small. I am 5'6" and 135 pounds, size 4 - 6 in bottoms for reference. I got the small swimming shorts and they were too tight around my waist and flattened the bootie. I should have ordered a medium but now I know. I probably will exchange and get the swim skirt in medium instead once they restock. But I do love the material and the colors! I hope this helps. Rated -2 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful?