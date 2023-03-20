Staud

Swells Dress

$295.00

Fabric: Mid-weight stretch linen weave Scoop neck Corset-style bodice Elbow-length puff sleeves with elastic cuffs Hook-and-eye and hidden zip at back Shell: 55% linen/42% cotton/3% elastane Unlined Wash cold Imported, China Style #STAUD30795 With its square neckline, corseted bodice, and A-line skirt, this linen STAUD dress feels like an instant classic. Finish your outfit with understated pumps for a distinguished look.