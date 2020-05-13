S'well

S’well The White Marble Traveller Bottle 350ml

Reduce your use of environmentally damaging single-use plastic bottles with the White Marble Traveller Bottle from S’well. The designer water bottle, crafted from triple-walled, vacuum insulated high-grade 18/8 stainless steel keeps drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. Developed with innovative ThermaS’well technology, the reusable bottle boasts a copper layer that ensures a condensation-free exterior that will not drip, leak or sweat on hands or in a bag.