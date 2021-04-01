Sweetkie

Sweetkie Short Sleeved, Striped Maxi Dress

$21.00

95% Rayon, 5% Spandex Made in USA Pull On closure Look awesome while feeling good no matter if you are super tall or adorably petite; if you're a tomboy or ultra-fem kind of woman. Our athletic-striped short sleeve maxi dress is a fun, flirtatious garment that skims your curves. This quality garment at a cheap cost comes in a wide range of colors: black, burgundy, navy, hunter green, charcoal, pink, and mustard yellow. It stretches as you move, and the mid-thigh double side slits allow for increased range of movement. This dress drapes from shoulder to ankle for most wearers. Short sleeves end at the elbow. Classic athletic double white stripes give this dress a sporty look without being too casual. Pair with strappy sandals or kicky sneakers to complete the look! If you’re looking for other fun dresses with a mid-thigh slit, check out our storefront. Available in 1X, 2X and 3X. Check your measurements against our detailed sizing chart to get the most comfortable, attractive fit. Also available in missy sizing, from Small to X-Large. Colors are limited at present for the standard sized dress. Check back for updates and increased availability! Lightweight, no see-through fabric made of 95% Rayon 5% Spandex. For best care, hand wash or machine wash on a delicate cycle in cold water. Lay flat to dry, or tumble on a low heat setting. Press with a cool iron or steam as needed. Don’t worry about having to wear a t-shirt, skirt, shirt, or thick tights whenever you leave the house. Ladies, just pull this dress on, add a fun pair of sandals, and you're ready to take your kids to school or kick back and relax all summer in the sun on the beach.