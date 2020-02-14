Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
BLANKNYC
Sweetheart Stripe Sweater
$98.00
$58.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Color-blocked stripes pattern a chunky, chilly-weather sweater in a relaxed silhouette with wide balloon sleeves.
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Neon Mélange Ribbed-knit Sweater
£210.00
£84.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Mango
Chunky-knit Sweater
£49.99
£25.99
from
Mango
BUY
& Other Stories
Wool Blend Puff Sleeve Sweater
£51.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Paloma Wool
Yin Yang
€118.00
from
Paloma Wool
BUY
More from BLANKNYC
BLANKNYC
Marigold Plaid Jacket
$128.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BLANKNYC
Pussy Cat Leather Leggings
$98.00
from
Verishop
BUY
BLANKNYC
Dominatrix Patent Leather Legging
$88.00
from
Verishop
BUY
BLANKNYC
Cuffed Straight Leg Jeans
$98.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Sweaters
Topshop
Mock Neck Sweater
$75.00
$28.48
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
& Other Stories
Boxy Plunging V-cut Cardigan
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Fenty
Pullover With Rounded Cutouts
$860.00
from
Fenty
BUY
Gimaguas
Olivia Vest
$116.16
$81.31
from
Gimaguas
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted