Madewell
Sweetheart Puff-sleeve Midi Dress In Stardot
$128.00$56.99
This pretty midi dress will be your go-to all season long. Perfect for parties paired with heels or ideal for running around town with sneakers. Crafted from supersoft (and sustainable) print challis fabric, it has a romantic sweetheart neckline and smocked puff sleeves. Falls 48" from high point of shoulder (based on size M). Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose. Do Well: made of Lenzing™ Ecovero™, a sustainable fabric created with natural fibers and a more eco-friendly process. Machine wash. Import. NI670