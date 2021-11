Lulus

Sweetest Style Rusty Rose Tiered Babydoll Dress

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! You'll be looking beyond precious in the Lulus Sweetest Style Rusty Rose Tiered Babydoll Dress! Lightweight stretch knit creates this super comfy dress with a crew neckline, short fluttery sleeves, and a relaxed bodice. A loosely-fitted waist tops the ruffle-trimmed mini skirt that finishes off the babydoll silhouette. Pull-on design.