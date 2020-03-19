Vintage

Sweetbitter

INSTANT NATIONAL BESTSELLERNow a series on Starz"Brilliantly written. . . . Outstanding."—The New York Times Book ReviewNewly arrived in New York City, twenty-two-year-old Tess lands a job working front of house at a celebrated downtown restaurant. What follows is her education: in champagne and cocaine, love and lust, dive bars and fine dining rooms, as she learns to navigate the chaotic, enchanting, punishing life she has chosen. The story of a young woman's coming-of-age, set against the glitzy, grimy backdrop of New York's most elite restaurants, in Sweetbitter Stephanie Danler deftly conjures the nonstop and high-adrenaline world of the food industry and evokes the infinite possibilities, the unbearable beauty, and the fragility and brutality of being young and adrift.