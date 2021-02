Chris Collins

Sweet Taboo

At Chris Collins

CONFIDENT, APPROACHABLE, SENSUAL. EXTRAIT DE PARFUM. Warm and inviting with a wink, this scent will become an obsession. This fragrance inspires you to break taboos in search of pleasure. Gourmand notes like coffee, cardamom, and vanilla create a seductive atmosphere few can resist. Top Notes Clary Sage, Cardamom, Cinnamon Heart Notes Geranium, Cacao, Coffee Base Notes Benzoin Siam, Tonka Bean, Vanilla, Musk