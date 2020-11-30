Andy Blank

Sweet Sorbet Painting

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Andy Blank

Each piece is unique, no two pieces are identical. You will receive a piece similar to but not exactly the same as the one pictured. The boards we use for paintings are solid basswood. They feature a premium 4mm solid basswood surface braced by a solid basswood cradle. We've chosen basswood for its fine, uniform characteristics, limited wood grain, and proven stability over time. Each panel is precision-crafted and meticulously sanded on all sides This panel is primed using a white gesso priming paint White semi-gloss latex paint is then applied with a roller to form the background Two-part epoxy resin is mixed with colored dye to form the first layer. Once this layer is rock hard this process is repeated two more times, a total of three separate layers of resin are applied. This piece is entirely handmade in Brooklyn at Andy HQ A hanging d-ring has been attached to the back of the artwork for your convenience Hanging tips & hanging equipment included (tape measure, pencil, hanging hook & nails). We have you covered when it comes to getting your piece on the wall, all the hard work is done.