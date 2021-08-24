ModCloth

Sweet Slumbers Pajama Pants

$45.00

Product details Item No.1000010162445 Masters of disguise, cats are adept at creeping about, especially during times like Halloween. Grinning cats dressed up in costume sit atop yellow-hued crescent moons that are framed by candy, golden yellow stars, and white skull motifs throughout these cozy, purple pajama pants! Made from a soft and breathable cotton-viscose blend jersey that is ideal for lounging and snoozing in, these ModCloth-exclusive, drawstring pajama bottoms are pure purr-fection. 60% Cotton, 20% Viscose, 14% Polyester, 6% Elastane. Hand wash. Imported