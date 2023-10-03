Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Free People
Sweet Serenade Mini Dress
£228.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Mango x Simon Miller
Printed Dress With Knot Detail
BUY
$99.95
$149.95
Mango
Bernadette
Kim Open-back Bow-detailed Taffeta Mini Dress
BUY
$734.32
Net-A-Porter
Emma Mulholland on Holiday
Sunset Broderie Dress
BUY
$325.00
Emma Mulholland on Holiday
In The Style
Pink Jacquard Shirred Bust Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
BUY
£31.50
£45.00
In The Style
More from Free People
Free People
Joaquin Dress
BUY
£188.00
Free People
Free People
Sweet Serenade Mini Dress
BUY
£228.00
Free People
Free People
Lotus Set
BUY
$49.95
$168.00
Free People
Free People
Staple Slouch Socks
BUY
£12.00
Free People
More from Dresses
Mango x Simon Miller
Printed Dress With Knot Detail
BUY
$99.95
$149.95
Mango
Bernadette
Kim Open-back Bow-detailed Taffeta Mini Dress
BUY
$734.32
Net-A-Porter
Emma Mulholland on Holiday
Sunset Broderie Dress
BUY
$325.00
Emma Mulholland on Holiday
In The Style
Pink Jacquard Shirred Bust Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
BUY
£31.50
£45.00
In The Style
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted