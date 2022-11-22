Lovehoney

Sweet Seduction Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar

$209.99 $120.00

With everything you need for a sizzling night in together, this gift box is bursting with tempting treats. Yours for just $120 (and worth over $200), it brings you sex toys, light bondage and sensory play, alongside the shareable We-Vibe WV50 worth $65. Featuring 12 tantalizing treats for you and your lover to enjoy together, this exciting gift box is a must for those looking to explore an unforgettable sexy adventure. And the pièce de résistance? Worth an amazing $65 alone, the We-Vibe WV50 is a C-shape vibrator that fits inside during sex, providing powerful, toe-curling vibrations to you and your partner. Whether you’re looking for ways to spice up foreplay, explore bondage or just have your best orgasm yet, there's something for everyone inside. Grab a bottle of your favorite water-based lube and get ready for a wild night. Your calendar contains: We-Vibe WV50 Take penetrative play up a level with this luxurious couple’s sex toy. Designed to be worn during sex, the We-Vibe WV50 treats both of you to incredible vibrations and brand-new sensations. (Waterproof). USB rechargeable bullet vibrator Don’t let the size fool you, this bullet vibe will knock your socks right off. (Waterproof, with travel lock. For external use only). Sleepmask Ideal for bondage beginners and aficionados alike, this super-soft and luxurious blindfold can also double up as an eye mask for the lighter sleepers out there. Vanilla Massage Oil Bring the spa to the boudoir with this vanilla-scented massage oil. Ingredients: Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isopropyl Myristate, Parfum (Aroma). Mini Head Stroker A versatile miniature stamina stroker to give your masturbation meaning and add excitement to sex with a partner. Satin Single Restraint Introduce a little tie-and-tease fun to your bedroom adventures with this gorgeous satin restraint that ties in a bow. Sandalwood Fragranced Candle Turn down the lights and turn up the romance, with this sensually-scented candle. Ingredients: Pure Natural Lipidic Derivative, Glycerol Tristearate, Fragrance, Dioctyl Adipate, TPM, Sanderol 803, Bacdanol, Citronellyl Acetate, Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol, Patchouli Oil, Hedione. Silicone Rabbit Cock Ring Made from velvety silicone, this thick, stretchy cock ring is designed to keep you harder for longer. (Compatible with the bullet vibrator). Faux Feather Tickler Slip this faux feather tickler onto your fingers for the power to deliver skin-awakening strokes. Rose Petals Sprinkle over your sheets to add an extra dash of romance to your evening, with these ravishing and reusable fabric rose petals. Card Game It's a game for two lovers, sure to set your evening alight with fun frolics. Silicone Finger Sleeve Taking your evening from just okay to finger-flickin' good. (Compatible with the bullet vibrator). We-Vibe now offers a 2-year warranty on all products.