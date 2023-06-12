Satisfyer

Sweet Seal Vibrating Anal Plug

Get that sweet anal loving with this unisex, medium-sized plug from Satisfyer. The Sweet Seal has a slightly flattened, oval shape for that fuller feeling without the need for extensive preparation. Enjoy the powerful motor at full thrust or in near silent whisper mode as it brings you 12 sensational vibration patterns, or sync with the Satisfyer connect and build your own, set it to vibe along with your favourite playlist or even the ambient noise around you. Made with smooth touch, body-friendly silicone, the Sweet Seal features a shaft thick enough to feel inside of you and a flared base to keep it neatly in place. Just coat it with water-based anal lubricant, slide it in and enjoy the ride! Once you're done, clean with warm water and anti-bacterial toy cleaner. Perfect for solo exploration or partnered play, seal the deal with this accessible vibrating anal plug - IPX7 waterproofing lets you play safely when wet, and Satisfyer Connect's remote play features give you - or your partner - control of the device from anywhere in the world.