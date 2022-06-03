Endless Summer | Free People

At Free People

Style No. 67508317; Color Code: 040 Perfectly paired and just as effortless, this sweet set from our Endless Summer collection features a babydoll silhouette top and coordinating shorts with exaggerated scalloped trim for added shape. Top: Square neckline Tie-back straps Back keyhole feature Shorts: Side pockets Relaxed fit High-rise design Endless Summer Whether you live the beach lifestyle year-round or dream of making the great escape, the Endless Summer collection is full of our most effortlessly ethereal styles under the sun. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Waist: 27 in Bust: 29.25 in Top length: 20.25 in Rise: 13.75 in Inseam: 1.75 in