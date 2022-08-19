Coco & Eve

Sweet Repair Repairing & Restoring Hair Mask

$51.90 $41.52

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Low on moisture, shine and hydration? Enter Coco & Eve’s Sweet Repair & Restoring Hair Mask. You’ll wanna know about this one. The Sweet Repair & Restoring Hair Mask from Coco & Eve does exactly that. Coco & Eve’s rich formula is packed with active ingredients to instantly hydrate and replenish moisture for really thirsty hair. With ingredients like Ceramides, Hylauronic Acid and a Vegan Keratin Complex, this hair mask does all the hard labour for you. The Sweet Repair & Restoring Mask does everything from restoring strength in damaged hair, boosting moisture back into dry locks and enhancing shine. Ideal for locks that have been subject to the straightener one too many times, or suffering from split ends and breakage. Expect instantly healthier, stronger and glossier hair that you’ll want to show off. What are the key benefits and ingredients of the Coco & Eve Sweet Repair Repairing & Restoring Hair Mask? Ideal for damaged hair Restores strength and reduces hair damage prone to breakage and split ends Enhances and restores hydration and shine Hair is instantly glossier from root to ends A rich vitamin-infused formula hydrates dry, damaged hair Combats frizz Vegan Keratin Complex; a plant-based formula of amino acids that enhances strength and elasticity Hyaluronic Acid for a boost of hydration Ceramides to strengthen and smooth hair Who is the Coco & Eve Sweet Repair Repairing & Restoring Hair Mask for? If you're finding your hair is screaming out for quenching TLC, this is for you. A quick and deliciously scented mask for really dry, damaged hair. How do I use the Coco & Eve Sweet Repair Repairing & Restoring Hair Mask? Cleanse hair and shampoo as normal, take a generous amount of the Coco & Eve Sweet Repairing & Restoring Hair Mask, apply evenly to mid-lengths and ends of hair, and leave in for up to 10 minutes then rinse thoroughly. This can be used as a conditioner replacement and we recommend usage 1-2 times a week.