Coco & Eve

Sweet Repair Hair Mask

$34.90

Buy Now Review It

At Coco & Eve

Sustainably crafted from organic cotton and made without metal rivets for easy recycling. Move with ease in our roomiest style. These barrel leg jeans are generously cut through the leg and ankle. - Mid-rise -Zip fly, classic five pockets - Organic cotton is grown from non-genetically modified seeds without chemical fertilisers or pesticides 100% Organic cotton / Machine washable Inside leg length of size 27 is 70.3cm / Model is 179cm tall and wearing a size 27