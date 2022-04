Catbird

Sweet Nothing Ring

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

Glinting and gossamer - as fine as can be. Prone to glimmering, extremely talented at catching the light. Our new favorite. Works beautifully on its own - we particularly love it as an index finger ring, but don't let us hold you back. Have your way - whisper your own Sweet Nothing. Made with 100% recycled solid gold.