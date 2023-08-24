Catbird Jewelry

Sweet Nothing Choker, Yellow Gold

$164.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

A little 1994, a little 1894. Our forever favorite, just begging to be layered. Prone to glimmering, extremely talented at catching the light. See all Catbird chains HERE. Add our best-selling Diamond Fizz charm for extra, instant shine. Made in our Brooklyn studio with recycled diamonds. Shop our other charms here. Made in our Brooklyn studio with 100% recycled solid 14k gold chain.