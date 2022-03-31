Catbird

Sweet Nothing Bracelet

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

Glinting and gossamer - as fine as can be. Prone to glimmering, extremely talented at catching the light. Our new favorite. Have your way - whisper your own Sweet Nothing. Add our best-selling Diamond Fizz charm for extra, instant shine. Made in our Brooklyn studio with recycled diamonds. Shop our other charms here. Our best-selling size in this bracelet is 6.5''; if you're unsure please visit our handy bracelet sizing guide! Made with 100% recycled solid gold chain.