Look long and lean in Longitude Swimwear, designed to look and fit amazing. With the additional length, it prevents riding upand shoulder binding. This one piece swimsuit features a vibrant watercolor floral print, strappy back detail, and a scoop neckline. Length measures approximately 34 inches. Nylon/Spandex. Polyester.