Super Cute Meets Super Kinky! This faux leather choker makes the perfect gift for any sub who acts sweet and innocent to hide their naughty side! Show off your kinky desires & relationship with this playful pink choker Metal heart makes it a great way to express your love for your sub Soft inner finish won’t leave any marks the next morning Fully adjustable collar measures 13.5 – 17.5 inches long by 0.7 inches wide Made from vegan leather with nickel-free metal heart & snaps Add a cute and kinky touch to your next BDSM session with the Sweet Heart Choker! The choker’s made from the same material as your typical bondage gear. But its hot pink color gives the choker a playful touch sure to stand out in any dungeon. The choker comes with a large metal heart accent – making it a great reward for deserving subs. You could order them to wear it in public or to parties to show off your special relationship. Or save it for your private playtime as a naughty little secret! The Sweet Heart Choker features a soft inner finish that makes it more comfortable to wear and won’t leave any marks the next morning. The choker is also fully adjustable. Just use the metal snaps to tighten or loosen it as needed for a personalized fit.