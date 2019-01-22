From Italy, with love…the Cosabella x ELOQUII lingerie collection is a celebration of romance, passion and bold femininity. A marriage of ELOQUII’s flawless fit expertise and Cosabella’s meticulous craftsmanship, delicate details and luxurious Italian aesthetic, the limited edition line is bellissima in every way.
Feel as good as you look in a soft and sensual light pink romper that gives new meaning to beauty sleep.
Soft textured cotton rib fabric front and back body
Sweet Treats snake lace trim at neckline and romper side seams
Please note, returns will only be accepted if the tag remains attached and the item is returned within 14 days of receipt.
Model is 5’11" wearing a size XL
Body Length: 37"
Lace: 88% Elastane / 12% Polyamide; Fabric: 60% Viscose / 40% Polyester
Care: Hand wash cold. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry.
Import
Item# 1847931