From Italy, with love…the Cosabella x ELOQUII lingerie collection is a celebration of romance, passion and bold femininity. A marriage of ELOQUII’s flawless fit expertise and Cosabella’s meticulous craftsmanship, delicate details and luxurious Italian aesthetic, the limited edition line is bellissima in every way.
Who says sexy and sophisticated don’t mix? Provocative styling meets impeccable taste in this light pink bodysuit with lace overlay details.
Interior and cups lined with mesh
Soft textured cotton rib fabric at cups and front and back body
Sweet Treats snake lace trim at neckline and sides
Snap closure at bottom of bodysuit
Cup sizes: B/C/D for 14-16; C/D/DD/DDD for 16-18 and 20-22; C/D/DD/F/G for sizes 26-28 and 30-32
Please note, returns will only be accepted if the tag remains attached and the item is returned within 14 days of receipt.
Model is 5’11" wearing a size XL
Lace: 88% Elastane / 12% Polyamide; Fabric: 60% Viscose / 40% Polyester
Care: Hand wash cold. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry.
Item# 1837930