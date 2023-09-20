Out From Under

Sweet Dreams Lace Capri Legging

$39.00 $29.99

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 84128453; Color Code: 066 Dreamy leggings from Out From Under in an ultra-cropped capri silhouette. Fitted throughout and high-waisted. Finished with femme lace trims. Find it only at UO. Features - Capri leggings by Out From Under - High-rise style - Pull-on construction - Lace trim detailing - UO exclusive Content + Care - 97% Viscose, 3% elastane - Machine wash - Imported Size - Model in Chocolate is 5’8.5" and wearing size Small Out From Under Cozy up in intimate lounge wear from UO’s exclusive Out From Under label that's so fashion-forward, you’ll want to wear it out.