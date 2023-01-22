Kayali

Spicy Yet Sweet Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper | 25 is an electric, floral, woody creation. With its luxurious, modern metallic finish the unique bottle epitomizes the vibrant and flirtatious juice inside. The scent of Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper | 25 combines the spiciness of pink pepper and saffron with sweet Bulgarian Rose and Royal Lily florals for a perfect balance. Deepened with Sandalwood and Golden Amber and intriguingly heightened with sparkling bergamot, this scent is perfect for those who expect a little more from the unexpected. The number 25 indicates the 25 rounds of formula modifications that went into creating the perfect balance of flirtatious and sweet. Fragrance Notes: Top notes: Pink Pepper, Bergamot, Royal Lily, Saffron Middle notes: Bulgarian Rose, Rose Centifolia, Magnolia, Vanilla Orchid Bottom notes: Sandalwood, Patchouli, Sensual Musk, Golden Amber