Sweet Chef

Superfood + Vitamins Boost Moisture

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The superfood infused moisturizer that your skin is craving! The Superfood + Vitamins Moisture Boost is at the center of it all for happy, healthy skin. Pore refining Beet, moisturizing Kale, and ​brightening ​Ginger are blended with Vitamins A, B, and C to leave skin visibly softer, smoother, and energized. This rich yet lightweight formula is packed with potent superfoods like Reishi Mushroom, Chia Seeds, Spirulina, Ginseng, and Red Algae. Rich in antioxidants, these powerful superfoods fight free radical damage, smooth the appearance of fine lines, and help to soothe and calm skin. Hyaluronic acid keeps skin supple and bouncy as it attracts ​water ​molecules and holds 1000x its weight in water. Skin is left hydrated, nourished, and glowing with this magical, deliciously whipped, powerhouse moisturizer. Usage: Apply a dime-sized amount of moisturizer on cleansed skin and gently pat until absorbed. Can be used morning and night. Use after Sweet Chef Serum Shots for best results.Cocktail your Moisture Boost for the Perfect ​Glow BRIGHT SKIN GOALS: Superfood Moisture Boost + 1 drop Ginger Serum Shot HYDRATE TO THE MAX: Superfood Moisture Boost + 1 drop Beet Serum Shot + 1 drop Kale Serum Shot