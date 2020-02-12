Sweet Chef

Sweet Chef Sugarcane + Vitamin E Lip Sleeping Mask

$14.99

Description: ​Hydrate, heal, and soothe lips with the indulgent Sugarcane and Vitamin E Lip Sleeping Mask. The 100% petrolatum-free formula has a rich, Rice Bran base to nourish and transform chapped lips. Natural AHA found in Sugarcane gently exfoliates lips to leave them smooth and supple. Vitamin E defends against free-radical damage while intensely healing and nourishing dry lips. Use as an overnight sleeping treatment and throughout the day for daily moisture or to prep lips for color.Usage: Use spatula to scoop a generous amount onto lips in the evening and leave on overnight. Apply throughout the day for added moisture.