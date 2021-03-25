FP Beach | Free People

Sweet As Can Be Maxi Dress

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 60042892; Color Code: 011 An effortless essential from our FP Beach collection, this timeless midi dress is featured in a wrap-front silhouette with empire waistline and exaggerated sleeves for added shape. Slouchy, relaxed fit Exposed seaming V-neckline FP Beach Effortless seaside designs for a laidback, throw-on-and-go approach to dressing. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 42 in Length: 47 in Sleeve Length: 17 in