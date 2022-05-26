Now Foods

Sweet Almond Oil

100% Pure Moisturizing Oil Nourishing, Promotes Healthy-Looking Skin Non GMO Project Verified Expeller-Pressed and Hexane-Free Condition: For skin in need of clean and natural nourishment, as a moisturizer or for massage. Solution: 100% Pure Almond Oil is a natural oil that's perfect for nourishing and reviving any skin type. Almond oil is easily absorbed and won't clog pores, promoting clear, soft, healthy-looking skin. This natural skin-nourishing oil is ideal for the entire body. Almond oil is a natural oil derived from pressed almonds. Vegetable-derived oils date back to Biblical times, when they were mixed with fragrant herbs to create traditional ointments. NOW® Solutions products are not tested on animals. NOW® Solutions products are analytically tested to assure the highest quality. NOW® Solutions is the next step in the evolution of personal care products. This comprehensive natural line encompasses moisturizers and serums, bath and body oils, shampoos and conditioners, oral care, skin care, and essential oils, all of which are formulated with the finest functional ingredients from around the world. NOW® Solutions products avoid harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients in all of our formulations, to provide a more natural product line. Clear bottle contains UV light protectant.