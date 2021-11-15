OXO

Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner

$10.99

At The Container Store

The most-touched surfaces - from phones and laptops to a car dashboard - can also be the trickiest to clean. This little 2-in-1 gadget makes it easy. It includes a microfiber pad to eliminate fingerprints, smudges and oils, plus a retractable brush to sweep away debris, dust and crumbs. Use it on laptops, tablets, phones and navigation devices. A storage cap means this handy tool stays clean in between uses. A great gift idea, the OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner fits neatly in a backpack, tote or desk drawer. Shop All OXO