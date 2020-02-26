Signature Design by Ashley

Sweed Valley Pouf

$68.17

Casual pouf ottoman: modern and fresh with just a hint of farmhouse flair—how appealing. This pouf is sure to add a homey touch to your room's decor Cozy feel: stuffed with dense, shape-retaining Polystyrene Bead filling and wrapped in a jute/cotton blend cover with zipper closure. For best care, spot clean only Rustic chic style: The two-tone light brown and white color palette speaks volumes with its braided design and stylish stitching Great for small spaces: measuring 20” W x 20” D x 19” H, this round pouf is a great fit in any trendy adult space INSTANT STYLE: Add a plush pouf and poof, you've instantly transformed your space DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget Natural beauty is always in vogue, and the Sweet Valley pouf proves it. Braided design in natural jute hue and white is simple yet fresh. Stylish stitching and dense filling hold the look together.