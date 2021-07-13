Swedish Hasbeens

Swedish Hasbeens Jungle Low Clog Sandal

The jungle patchwork on this Swedish Hasbeens sandal is inspired by vintage glamor and ‘80s rock n' roll. Made of croc and snake-embossed leather with leopard and zebra printed cow hair, defined by a ‘60s squared toe and lime tree wooden heel. Content + Care - Leather, wood, rubber - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - True to size - Heel height: 1.7”