LottaFromStockholm

Swedish Clogs Sweden Classic Blue Pu Leather By Lotta From Stockholm / Wooden Clogs / Handmade / Mules / Low Heel Shoes / Lottafromstockholm

$55.03

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Since their explosion on to the global stage in the 70s classic clogs have provided generation after generation with that Scandinavian look. No other style of footwear combines iconic styling, practicality and comfort in such a simple package.