SweatyRocks

One Shoulder Cutout One Piece

$20.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Nylon Features: Two tone, one shoulder, cutout, sexy one piece swimsuits for women. Material: Fabric is good and feels comfy when you wear it. Before Order: Please select your size based on the measurements as below. Occasion: Perfect for vacations, summer, beach & pool with unique and chic style. Washing suggestion: Hand wash cold and hang dry.