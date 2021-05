Sweaty Betty

Power Headband

Fabric: Lightweight activewear jersey Reflective logo Wash cold Imported, Taiwan Style #SBETT30060 Crafted in the label's super stretchy Power fabric, this Sweaty Betty headband is sure to keep up with your workout with a quick-drying, sweat-wicking design that's even got a concealed hole to fit a ponytail.